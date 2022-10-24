St Johnstone star hopes strike partnership is the 'way forward' for Callum Davidson's side

The Saints legend admitted he was frustrated to start the game on the bench but with Saints trailing at half-time after a hugely disappointing first-half performance, Callum Davidson called on him to add attacking intent alongside Clark and help turn the game around. The pair have five goals between them this season with May explaining how the summer signing from Dundee United allows him to get on the ball more.

He said: “Are Nicky and I the way ahead? Hopefully but it isn’t my decision. I enjoy playing with him and it is good for strikers to score and get a win. We did that on Friday and hopefully that can continue.

“I believe we are developing an understanding together. We are very different but we are both experienced and understand the game well. I think it could be a partnership that could be fruitful for us going forward. It was great for both of us to score against Hibs.

“Nicky wants to be the central striker and I can float around and get on the ball or go in behind the defence. He’s better in the air than me but I scored a decent header at Easter Road to be fair. We needed that win and hopefully it can kick us on now. Now we need to try and build on that next weekend.”