St Johnstone 'set to appoint' Craig Levein as former Hearts and Scotland boss primed for managerial comeback

St Johnstone are closing in on the appointment of Craig Levein as their new manager.

Craig Levein is set for a managerial comeback with St Johnstone four years after being sacked by Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 59-year-old has been out of the dugout since being sacked from Hearts in 2019 but is now set for a managerial comeback as Steven MacLean's replacement in Perth, according to reports.

The former Scotland boss watched from the McDiarmid Park stands on Wednesday night as Nicky Clark netted a double in a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock to earn St Johnstone a first win of the season under interim manager Alec Cleland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following talks with the Saints board, Levein is expected to be confirmed as the club's new permanent manager within the next 24 hours and will take charge of their next game against Motherwell on Tuesday night.

He will be tasked with keeping St Johnstone in the top flight after MacLean was axed following a difficult start to the season that has left them bottom of the Premiership, three points behind 11th placed Livingston.

As well as pundit work with the BBC, Levein has been assisting Highland League side Brechin City over the past few seasons in an advisor capacity and is expected to bring their manager Andy Kirk with him as his number two.