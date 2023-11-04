St Johnstone 'set to appoint' Craig Levein as former Hearts and Scotland boss primed for managerial comeback
The 59-year-old has been out of the dugout since being sacked from Hearts in 2019 but is now set for a managerial comeback as Steven MacLean's replacement in Perth, according to reports.
The former Scotland boss watched from the McDiarmid Park stands on Wednesday night as Nicky Clark netted a double in a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock to earn St Johnstone a first win of the season under interim manager Alec Cleland.
Following talks with the Saints board, Levein is expected to be confirmed as the club's new permanent manager within the next 24 hours and will take charge of their next game against Motherwell on Tuesday night.
He will be tasked with keeping St Johnstone in the top flight after MacLean was axed following a difficult start to the season that has left them bottom of the Premiership, three points behind 11th placed Livingston.
As well as pundit work with the BBC, Levein has been assisting Highland League side Brechin City over the past few seasons in an advisor capacity and is expected to bring their manager Andy Kirk with him as his number two.
Levein's previous managerial experience includes two spells at Hearts, stints at Dundee United and Leicester City, a brief tenure at Raith Rovers, as well as nearly three years in charge of the Scottish national team.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.