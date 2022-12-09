St Johnstone put up for sale as legendary owner Geoff Brown to donate net proceeds

Former St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has announced he is looking to sell his shares in the club as he gets set to step into his former role when son Steve departs at the end of May.

It is a time of what could be huge change at McDiarmid Park. It was revealed on Thursday that current chairman Steve Brown, as well as vice-chair Charlie Fraser would be stepping down at the end of the season. Now Geoff is looking to sell his shareholding and hand the “running of the club over when the sale is complete” with net proceeds from the sale “put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone Community Trust”.

The Brown family have been transformative for the Perth club since 1986 with Geoff laying the foundations, including the construction of McDiarmid Park, for the success achieved under son Steve which brought two Scottish Cup wins, a League Cup success, six seasons in Europe and becoming a Premiership mainstay.

"With Steve announcing that he will be stepping down as chairman on 31st May 2023, I will temporarily take on the role as chairman from 1st June 2023,” he told the St Johnstone website. "I would like to place on record my thanks to Steve for his tireless efforts during his chairmanship of the club, within which time we have enjoyed unparalleled success, including winning three major trophies, and playing in European competition on countless occasions.

"I can also announce that I am looking to sell my shareholding in St Johnstone Football Club with a view to handing the running of the club over when the sale is complete. As those that know me well will attest to, my ownership of St Johnstone Football Club has never been about the money. It has been a labour of love that, at the heart of it, has been an ongoing mission to ensure the stability and financial viability of the football club whilst always striving to achieve success on the park. It is therefore my intention that the net proceeds from the sale of my shareholding will be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone Community Trust, for the benefit of the football club and the local community.”