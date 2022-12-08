St Johnstone have confirmed chairman Steve Brown will depart his role at the end of the season.

The announcement came ahead of the club’s AGM on Thursday. It also revealed vice-chairman Charlie Fraser will also be leaving his role after eight years in the position.

Brown, who took over from dad Geoff in 2011, has been on the board for 18 years. A spell which has seen the club win two Scottish Cups, a League Cup, qualify for Europe six times and become a top-flight mainstay. He believes the club are in a “really good place in many aspects” having come through Covid-19.

He confirmed he would not be staying as director but would be available if required to provide guidance.

"As a life-long St Johnstone supporter, it's been an honour to be a part of this great football club," Brown said. “I've always given 100 percent and tried to do what was best for St Johnstone.

"This has been on my mind for some time. But when Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then. I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status. Now, I look around and see stability, on and off the park. We have some excellent people working here.

"I will remain a Saints supporter. That will never change. And I'd also like to place on record my sincere thanks to our loyal fans for the backing they've given me during my tenure."