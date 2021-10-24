St Johnstone can come good like they did last season, believes midfielder Craig Bryson

Celtic's Jota (right) competes with Craig Bryson during the cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Indeed, just a year ago, ahead of the club’s most celebrated season with two national cup wins and qualification for Europe, things were worse.

So another defeat which leaves Callum Davidson’s side rooted on just three wins from 16 games this season, at Celtic is cause for frustration, but no panic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last season when I joined the club we were near the bottom of the league, or actually bottom,” Bryson cautioned. “We went on to win two trophies and finish fifth so there will be no panic here.

“But it’s all about winning and we need to get another three points as soon as possible.”

The Scotland international is correct on both counts. The Perth side was 12th when he made his debut and will be seeking a win as soon as possible with rivals Dundee second last and just two points behind. Unbeaten Hearts visit McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night, and after completing Saturday’s Celtic game, Bryson is hoping to be involved and for a similar upturn in fortunes as last season.

“I’ve missed a good bit of football in the past couple of months so I’m obviously behind everybody in terms of fitness.

“On a personal note it was really good for me to get back on a pitch for 90 minutes – my last was the Scottish Cup final, five months ago – that’s a personal note, though. As a team, it wasn’t the result we wanted.

“It felt like I got around the pitch not too badly against Celtic and now I’m looking forward to Hearts on Wednesday. They have started the season really well so we know we’re in for a tough game but when we’re on it, we’re a match for anybody in this league.

“For the last two games the goals we’ve conceded haven’t been good enough. We’re being punished for sloppy mistakes at the moment.

“Last season was built on being tough to play against. It’s been a bit disjointed so far, with players leaving and coming in and a few of us being injured. It does take time but you have to keep picking up results."