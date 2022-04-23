St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson refutes safety claims despite draw with Dundee

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during a cinch Premiership match at Dens Park.

A 68th-minute header from Shaun Rooney cancelled out Dundee’s tenth-minute opener through Jordan Marshall at Dens Park to maintain the Saints’ five-point advantage over their Tayside rivals with just four matches remaining.

When asked if the draw eased relegation fears, Davidson said: "No! But we are five points behind St Mirren and Aberdeen as well, so it's a huge game next week. I think we need to take each game as it comes.

"You saw Dundee fighting for their lives and we are fighting for our lives, as we have done since January.

"We need more of that, especially from the middle part of the game. I want that courage to go and play, not just go long and fight for second balls.

"At times, yes, go forward, but try and play in good areas and get chances. Hopefully we can do that in the coming games.

"I also thought the travelling support were very noisy and a big thanks to them.

"They helped us get the point."

Davidson was pleased with the way his team recovered to earn a point.

He continued: “I thought we started quite well in the first 10 or 15 minutes.

“It was a really poor goal to lose, then after that we had a lot of possession but we struggled to break them down.

“We didn't move the ball quick enough.“Second half I asked for that and the tempo and the passing was better - there was more energy.

“We were playing forward to strikers’ feet with runs off and I thought we got that.

“Our football was excellent and we deservedly got back into the game. After that it was a little bit like do you want the point or do you want the three points?

“It was a really hard one. I think you could sense a bit of hesitation from my players there.

“But we are delighted with the courage and character they showed especially after going 1-0 down.