Police clashed with supporters outside Hampden

A man has been charged after a 51-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed prior to Rangers’ match against St Johnstone at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The two clubs met in a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie at the national stadium in Glasgow - Rangers' temporary home while delayed stadium works are carried out across the city at Ibrox. Rangers claimed a 2-0 victory to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland.

The fixture took place following a pre-match incident where a female St Johnstone employee was allegedly knocked to the ground and had a drum stolen. Video footage which shows police officers clashing with a group of unruly supporters on the stadium concourse prior to kick-off has been shared widely on social media.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Two further men, aged 16 and 21, have been also charged with breach of the peace offences and resisting arrest. St Johnstone confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are working with Rangers, Police Scotland and the Scottish football authorities to investigate the matter.

A Police Scotland statement read: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a 51-year-old woman was assaulted and had a St Johnstone supporters drum taken from her outside Hampden Stadium. The incident happened around 4.45pm on Saturday, 17 August, 2024, prior to the Rangers v St Johnstone Scottish League Cup game. The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 19 August, 2024 in connection with the robbery. The woman did not require hospital treatment. As officers were responding to this incident, a disturbance took place which resulted in two further males, aged 16 and 21, being arrested in connection with breach of the peace offences and resisting arrest. Both were charged and released on an undertaking to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.”