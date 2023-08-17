SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Hibs B drawn against Champions League drop-outs, Rangers B involved
The draw was made at Hampden Park on Thursday and handed the Hibs youngsters – who defeated Highland League Brechin City 4-0 in the previous round – a difficult tie against a side who were involved in a Champions League qualifier just last month.
The New Saints were knocked out of the first qualifying round by Swedish champions BK Hacken, who claimed a 5-1 win on aggregate, before dropping into the Europa Conference League where they also lost out to Luxembourg outfit FC Swift Hesperange.
Queen’s Park will also face Welsh opposition with a trip to Bala Town while cup holders Hamilton Accies will travel to Northern Ireland to take on Coleraine. Last season's beaten finalists Raith Rovers will host Nothern Ireland’s other representative in the competition, Cliftonville, at Stark’s Park.
Rangers B, who defeated Stenhousemuir in the previous round, will host Alloa Athletic. An all-Championship clash takes place at Tannadice where Dundee United host Dunfermline Athletic while Ayr United v Falkirk is a repeat of last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final. Ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 9 and 10.
The full draw is as follows:
Coleraine v Hamilton Academical
Raith Rovers v Cliftonville
Bala Town v Queen's Park
Hibernian B v The New Saints
Edinburgh City v East Kilbride
Annan Athletic v Peterhead
Cove Rangers v Montrose
East Fife v Albion Rovers
Rangers B v Alloa Athletic
Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts
University of Stirling v Airdrieonians
Greenock Morton v Elgin City
Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic
Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Partick Thistle v Queen of the South
Ayr United v Falkirk
