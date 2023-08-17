Hibs B team will host Welsh champions The New Saints in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The draw for the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy was made at Hampden on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The draw was made at Hampden Park on Thursday and handed the Hibs youngsters – who defeated Highland League Brechin City 4-0 in the previous round – a difficult tie against a side who were involved in a Champions League qualifier just last month.

The New Saints were knocked out of the first qualifying round by Swedish champions BK Hacken, who claimed a 5-1 win on aggregate, before dropping into the Europa Conference League where they also lost out to Luxembourg outfit FC Swift Hesperange.

Queen’s Park will also face Welsh opposition with a trip to Bala Town while cup holders Hamilton Accies will travel to Northern Ireland to take on Coleraine. Last season's beaten finalists Raith Rovers will host Nothern Ireland’s other representative in the competition, Cliftonville, at Stark’s Park.

Rangers B, who defeated Stenhousemuir in the previous round, will host Alloa Athletic. An all-Championship clash takes place at Tannadice where Dundee United host Dunfermline Athletic while Ayr United v Falkirk is a repeat of last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final. Ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The full draw is as follows:

Coleraine v Hamilton Academical

Raith Rovers v Cliftonville

Bala Town v Queen's Park

Hibernian B v The New Saints

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

Cove Rangers v Montrose

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Rangers B v Alloa Athletic

Dumbarton v Kelty Hearts

University of Stirling v Airdrieonians

Greenock Morton v Elgin City

Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South