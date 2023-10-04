SPFL seek new title sponsor as cinch activate early exit clause in wake of Rangers dispute

The Scottish Professional Football League is looking for a new title sponsor from next season onwards after cinch pulled the plug on its current deal.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has thanked cinch for its sponsorship after the online car company decided to end its contract early. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The online car company signed a five-year contract with the SPFL in 2021, said to be worth about £1.6million a year, which gave them the option to exit after three seasons. cinch have decided to excercise that clause and will cease its association with Scottish football two years early at the end of the current campaign.

The decision follows a major confrontation involving Rangers which saw the Ibrox club argue that the SPFL contract with cinch had compromised their own pre-existing arrangement with coach firm Park’s of Hamilton – owned by former chairman Douglas Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers refused to display the cinch branding around their stadium or conduct media interviews in front of the cinch logo. The matter went to court and the deal was revised last year to proclude Rangers from any obligation to display cinch advertising.

The dispute ended in July this year with Rangers securing an apology from the SPFL and a contribution towards its legal costs.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “cinch has been an excellent sponsor for the SPFL and has been clear on the significant boost to its brand awareness from our partnership. We will, of course, ensure that cinch continues to enjoy the many benefits of its sponsorship of the cinch SPFL for the rest of what promises to be a hugely exciting league campaign.

“The passion, drama and excitement of the SPFL has played a leading role in driving cinch’s considerable brand growth in Scotland and across the rest of the UK. Working closely with Scottish Football Marketing, we will now begin the process of securing a new title sponsor for next season and beyond, and anticipate strong interest from businesses which recognise the unique value of partnering with Scotland’s premier football competition.”