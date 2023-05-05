All Sections
SPFL reveal when fixtures for 2023/24 will be released

The Scottish Professional Football League has revealed when the fixture list for next season will be published.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 5th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:43 BST

The current season comes to its conclusion at the start of June, later than usual due to the abnormal winter break enforced by the World Cup. However, the next campaign will start and end at a more traditional time, with the European Championships taking place in the summer of 2014.

The fixture release is eagerly anticipated by supporters of all clubs and they will find out the matches for their team on Friday, June 30 when the SPFL publishes them at 9am. The cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 will all kick off on the weekend of August 5/6.

The Viaplay Cup will take place throughout the month of July and the Scottish Cup final is expected to be the weekend of May 25, with the end-of-season play-offs likely to conclude on Sunday, May 26. There will also be the reinstatement of a winter break in at the start of 2024, taking place from January 3-19 for Premiership clubs.

The SPFL will announce fixtures on June 30.
The SPFL will announce fixtures on June 30.
