SPFL reveal major Premiership fixture changes as 20 matches impacted - Hearts-Celtic gets box-office billing
The Scottish Professional League has revealed a raft of fixture changes up until early January in the Scottish Premiership.
A total of eight games have been chosen by Sky Sports between the end of October and early January, with four matches to be shown on Premier Sports.
Monday’s announcement means TV selections in Scotland’s top flight have now been confirmed up to, and including, Thursday January 2, with the exception of the weekend of December 14/15. Any broadcast selections for that fixture round will be made after the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup on November 2/3.
Some of the fixtures affected include Aberdeen v Rangers and Hearts v Celtic, with that clash at Tynecastle set to take place on a Saturday night at 7.45pm.
The full list of impacted fixtures are listed below:
- Wednesday October 30: Aberdeen v Rangers. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm.
- Sunday November 3: Dundee v Kilmarnock. Kick-off 3.00pm. (Brought forward from Sat Jan 11 at the request of the clubs).
- Sunday November 3: Hibs v Dundee United. Kick-off 3.00pm. (Brought forward from Wed Dec 4 at the request of the clubs).
- Saturday November 9: Aberdeen v Dundee. Kick-off 5.30pm. (Change to kick-off at the request of the clubs).
- Sunday November 10: Kilmarnock v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm.
- Sunday November 10: Rangers v Hearts. Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.00pm.
- Saturday November 23: Dundee v Hibs. Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 5.45pm.
- Saturday November 23: Hearts v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.
- Tuesday November 26: Hibs v Aberdeen. Kick-off 7.45pm. (P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals).
- Sunday December 1: St Johnstone v Rangers. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.
- Sunday December 1: Hearts v Aberdeen. Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 3.00pm.
- Wednesday December 4: Aberdeen v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm.
- Sunday December 8: Ross County v Rangers. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.
- Friday December 20: Motherwell v Kilmarnock. Live on Premier Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.
- Sunday December 22: Dundee United v Celtic. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon.
- Sunday December 22 Hearts v St Johnstone. Kick-off 3.00pm. (Confirmation of kick-off time, was previously TBC).
- Wednesday January 8: Celtic v Dundee United. Kick-off 7.45pm. (P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
- Wednesday January 8: Kilmarnock v Motherwell. Kick-off 7.45pm. (P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
- Thursday January 9: Dundee v Rangers. Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm. (P-P on Sat Nov 2 due to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals)
- Sunday January 12: Rangers v St Johnstone. Kick-off 3.00pm. (Rescheduled from Sat Jan 11 as Rangers playing on Thu Jan 9).
