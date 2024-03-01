SPFL reveal dates for final fixtures as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and eight clubs put on alert

The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed the dates for the post-split fixtures in the cinch Premiership.

The league will break into the top six and bottom six after gameweek 33, which will conclude on Sunday, April 14 when Ross County host Rangers in Dingwall (live on Sky Sports, noon kick off). And now the SPFL have revealed the dates the final five rounds of fixtures will take place.

Fixture round 34 will take place on the weekend of April 27/28, fixture round 35 is scheduled for the weekend of May 4/5, fixture round 36 will be played on the weekend of May 11/12, there is a midweek card when fixture round 37 takes place across May 14/15 before the final weekend of the season is staged on the weekend of May 18/19. On that weekend, the top six will conclude on the Saturday, with the bottom six finishing 24 hours later.

Rangers and Celtic are locked in a title race.

A statement from the SPFL read: “The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has today confirmed the final round of top-six fixtures in the cinch Premiership will be played on Saturday May 18, kick-off 12.30pm. Bottom-six fixtures on the concluding weekend of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season will take place on Sunday May 19, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

“The arrangements for fixture round 38 follow discussions with the SPFL’s broadcast partner Sky Sports, who have today selected Ross County v Rangers on Sunday April 14, kick-off 12 noon, as their final live TV game before the split. It’s set to be an exciting end to the season in the division, with Rangers currently two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership, and just five points separating Dundee in 6th position, down to St Johnstone in 10th place, in the race for the top six.”