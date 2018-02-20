SPFL release key dates for 2018/19 campaign

The Scottish Professional Football League today confirmed a continuation of the winter break next season, along with other key dates for the 2018/19 campaign.

Similar to the past two years, Betfred League Cup group matches start on July 14 and finish on July 28. Alterations have been made to the Betfred Cup last 16, which will take place on Saturday, August 18 as opposed to the previous midweek slot. This is due to a change in UEFA competition dates.

All four SPFL divisions will once again commence on August 4, with the Premiership winter shutdown running from December 31 until January 18.

The first round of the IRN-BRU Cup is scheduled to be on August 14 and 15.

Full league fixtures for the 2018/19 season will be announced in mid-June.

Betfred Cup group stage matches

MD1 Saturday July 14

MD2 Midweek of July 17/18

MD3 Saturday July 21

MD4 Midweek of July 24/25

MD5 Saturday July 28

Betfred Cup round 2

Saturday, August 18

Ladbrokes SPFL (all divisions)

Fixture round 1 - Saturday, August 4

Fixture round 2 - Saturday, August 11

Ladbrokes Premiership winter break

Monday December 31 until Friday, January 18

IRN-BRU Cup round 1

Midweek of August 14/15