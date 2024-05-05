SPFL play-offs confirmed: Premiership hopefuls, Big Dunc's relegation battle, Scotland's third oldest club fight for survival
The make-up of the SPFL play-offs have been finalised following the conclusion of the regular league season across the three lower divisions on Saturday.
Airdrie and Partick Thistle, who finished fourth and third in the Championship respectively, will go head-to-head in the Premiership play-off quarter-final this week with the first leg taking place at Excelsior Stadium on Tuesday before the return at Firhill on Friday. Both matches kick off at 7.45pm and will be shown live on BBC Scotland.
The winner of the tie will face Raith Rovers over two legs next week for the right to compete for promotion against the side that finishes in 11th place in the Premiership.
The Championship play-off semi-finals will see Duncan Ferguson bid to avoid relegation with Inverness after finishing ninth in the second tier. His side travel to Montrose on Tuesday evening for a 7.45pm start before hosting the promotion-chasers on Saturday at 3pm.
The other semi-final will take place at the same time and will see League One runners-up Hamilton face an Alloa side who finished 18 points behind them in the table. The first leg will see Accies visit Recreation Park on Tuesday before the decider at New Douglas Park on Saturday.
Dumbarton, The Spartans and Peterhead are all bidding to achieve promotion through the League One play-offs, while Stirling Albion are aiming to avoid the drop.
Dumbarton host Stirling in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday before travelling to Forthbank on Saturday while The Spartans have home advantage first against Peterhead, who host the second leg at Balmoor on Saturday. Kick-offs for both ties are 7.45pm and 3pm.
Stranraer finished bottom of League Two and now travel to Lowland League champions East Kilbride for the first leg of their Pyramid play-off on Saturday as Scotland's third oldest club look to preserve their 75-year stay in the senior leagues. East Kilbride travel to Stair Park for the second leg a week later.
