Unsavoury Anfield allegations repeated at SPFL match next day

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A player has been subjected to alleged racial abuse at a Scottish football ground less than 24 hours after a similar incident in the English Premier League.

The opening match of the EPL season between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night was temporarily halted after visiting player Antoine Semenyo was subjected to alleged racist abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute after Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator, who was then ejected from the stadium. A 47-year-old man from Liverpool has since been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and has been taken into custody to be interviewed.

A general view of K-Park, the home of Scottish League Two side East Kilbride. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Another unsavoury incident took place during a Scottish League Two match on Saturday with East Kilbride midfielder Joao Balde allegedly subjected to racist abuse from a supporter after scoring an overhead kick to seal a 3-1 win at home to Stranraer.

Balde was booked by referee Cameron Stirling for celebrating in front of the away fans and subsequently red carded after picking up a second booking for a foul shortly aftewards.

Furious Kilby manager Mick Kennedy took to social media to condemn the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, Kennedy wrote: "Delighted to win today, unfortunately marred by Joa Balde being on the end of a racist comment from a Stranraer fan after scoring. Disgraceful that racism is part of football in this country."

East Kilbride have promised to take action by handing footage to police.

A club statement read: "East Kilbride Football Club are disappointed by an alleged incident of racial abuse directed towards one of our players at today's match.

"We will be passing on footage to the relevant authorities. The Club will be making no further comment on the issue at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stranraer have also launched an investigation. A club statement read: "Stranraer Football Club takes a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour. The club has been made aware of an allegation during today’s game at K Park.