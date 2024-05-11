The Championship and League One showdowns are set after dramatic semis

Hamilton booked their place in the Scottish Championship play-off final against Inverness with a 3-2 win over 10-man Alloa earning a 5-4 aggregate victory.

In an action-packed second leg, Alloa’s early pressure paid off when Quinn Coulson finished from close range seven minutes in. But the Accies were level a little over 10 minutes later when Reghan Tumilty arrived at the back post to score his sixth of the season. Lewis Smith then put them ahead just before the break with Alloa’s Morgyn Neill sent off for dissent in the aftermath. Alloa managed to draw level through Conor Sammon’s 57th minute goal but had no response after Ahkeem Rose got the hosts’ third of the afternoon 13 minutes from time.

In the Highlands, Billy McKay scored the only goal as Inverness kept their hopes of avoiding relegation from the cinch Championship alive with a slender 1-0 win over Montrose. McKay struck just before the hour mark of Saturday’s play-off semi-final second leg at the Caledonian Stadium to finally see off the stubborn League One side after a goalless draw on Tuesday. Montrose’s hopes of staging a late fightback were hampered when Blair Lyons was sent off six minutes from time. Lyons thought he had scored in the first half, but his effort was ruled out for offside before Cameron Harper hit a post for the hosts. McKay broke the deadlock when he turned in following a corner and Thistle held on after Lyons was dismissed following a clash with Morgan Boyes. Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher was in attendance to watch his son James play for Caley.

Inverness' Billy Mckay celebrates his goal against Montrose.

Blair Henderson’s hat-trick helped Spartans breeze into the cinch League 1 play-off final after a 5-1 victory at Peterhead wrapped up a 7-2 aggregate success. Henderson’s late penalty gave Spartans, in their first season at senior level, the edge after the first leg in midweek and Cameron Russell put them ahead on Saturday after just three minutes, tucking home after some confusion in the Peterhead box following a cross. Henderson then headed home on the half hour before Marc McNulty teed up Bradley Whyte to lash home after 62 minutes. Danny Strachan pulled one back in the 66th minute but Peterhead’s flickering hopes were extinguished moments later when Jason Brown handled on the line and Henderson tucked away the resultant penalty. Henderson added gloss to the scoreline and completed his treble in the 78th minute as Spartans set up a two-leg showdown against Dumbarton next week.

The Sons edged into the final as a 0-0 draw away to Stirling was enough to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in their semi-final clash. Dumbarton had early chances for Tony Wallace and Gallagher Lennon before Dale Carrick fired narrowly wide for Stirling in the 20th minute. Michael Ruth had a shot cleared off the line for Dumbarton before Callum Crane went close at the other end. The best chance for either side came early in the second half when Rudi Molotnikov’s effort struck a post for Stirling. But it finished goalless as Dumbarton’s advantage from the first leg made the difference to set up a meeting with Spartans.