The SPFL will continue its partnership with Glen's, who are part of the Loch Lomond Group.

The partnership between the SPFL and Vodka brand Glen’s owner, The Loch Lomond Group, started in 2020. Glen’s Vodka, as well as several other of Loch Lomond’s Scotch whisky brands, will continue to work closely with the SPFL and many of its clubs across both league and cup competitions.

Doncaster said: “It is fantastic news to be able to announce this extension to our relationship with Glen’s Vodka and Loch Lomond Group. This partnership, with a growing and much-loved Scottish brand, will continue to see us working with our friends at Loch Lomond to provide new commercial opportunities, including special edition products, for a number of SPFL clubs. This contract extension comes on the back of record fee payments to the 42 SPFL clubs announced in the past year. Alongside our recently-extended agreements with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and Infront, our partnership with Loch Lomond Group will play a major role in strengthening the financial future of the SPFL and our 42 Member Clubs.”

Glen’s Vodka will have exclusive presenting rights to each division’s manager of the month and manager of the season awards for the duration of the partnership. The sponsorship will also encompass Loch Lomond’s wider, award-winning portfolio, including its premium Scotch malt whisky brands, Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia and its Ben Lomond premium Scottish Gin.