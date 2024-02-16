Talks have been arranged over the Scottish Professional Football League’s governance review after the 42 members clubs received the report.

Six cinch Premiership clubs this week called for a meeting after expressing concerns over the SPFL hierarchy’s handling of the report, which came after a three-month investigation by financial accountants Henderson Loggie. All top-flight clubs will now discuss the review on Monday while a general meeting of the 42 clubs is also in the pipeline.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We are pleased that, following further discussion with Henderson Loggie, we have now been able to circulate their independent governance review in its entirety to all 42 SPFL clubs. Now that clubs are in possession of the review, we are confident they will see for themselves how thorough and detailed the exercise was – and that Henderson Loggie have delivered in full on the brief announced in July 2023. Henderson Loggie’s report contains a number of recommendations for the board’s consideration.”

The SPFL board will not consider the recommendations until March 19, because one board member cannot make this month’s meeting. However, the review is on the agenda of a scheduled meeting of Premiership clubs on Monday, which takes place ahead of the board meeting. The spokesperson added: “As well as the Premiership club meeting, we intend to schedule further meetings in the weeks ahead, to enable all clubs to have their views heard, and their questions answered, at the earliest opportunity. The board will discuss the timing of those meetings on Monday. In addition, we intend to call a general meeting of all 42 clubs, in line with the SPFL’s articles, where our shareholders will be given ample opportunity to consider the board’s proposals in respect of Henderson Loggie’s recommendations, as soon as possible after March 19.”