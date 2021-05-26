SPFL could vote to banish artificial pitches from Premiership - but lower leagues hold key influence

Kilmarnock and Hamilton’s relegation could bring about calls to ban artificial pitches in the Premiership.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:18 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 12:11 pm
Plastic pitches have been laid at 17 SPFL venues including Falkirk (above).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Both clubs will play in the Championship next season, removing two synthetic surfaces from the top flight, with their places taken by Hearts and Dundee who use grass pitches at Tynecastle and Dens Park respectively.

Livingston will remain as the only Premiership club with a plastic pitch and, according to the Daily Mail, senior club figures in Scottish football now want a debate on outlawing the divisive surfaces from top tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Just nine of the Premiership’s 12 teams would be required to back a ban, which could take a proposal forward. However, an enforced rule change in the SPFL would also require the support of 75 per cent of members across all four divisions, and that could complicate matters.

Falkirk's plastic pitch was laid in 2013. Picture: Gary Hutchison/JPIMedia

Currently 17 of the 42 clubs use synthetic surfaces – including Falkirk, Raith Rovers and Queen of the South who have Premiership ambitions shared by deposed duo Kilmarnock and Hamilton. Queen’s Park are another and currently share with Falkirk with plans to lay similar at Lesser Hampden as part of the Glasgow ground's revamp.

Their votes would be key for the requisite numbers for change – or not – in the top flight.

While Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena is the only plastic pitch left in the Premiership, the Championship will include four – QOS, Raith, Killie and Hamilton. Numbers increase in League One where only Peterhead and Dumbarton play on grass. League Two will have four artificial surfaces at Annan, Kelty, Edinburgh and Stenhousemuir.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.