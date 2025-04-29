SPFL confirm reconstruction on cards but calls for bigger Premiership fall on deaf ears

No consensus on expanded top flight but lower leagues set for shake-up

Calls to increase the size of the Premiership are set to fall on deaf ears after the Scottish Professional Football League admitted there is no prospect of a consensus being reached.

The SPFL's Competitions Working Group, made up of representatives from clubs across all four divisions, met on Tuesday to discuss the prospect of league reconstruction, including proposals for an expanded top flight of 14 or 16 clubs.

However, it has been concluded that the Premiership will retain its current 12-team structure due to the unlikelihood of any changes being voted through. The Championship, League One and League Two could undergo change, though, after a "broad agreement" was reached on a possible shake-up to the lower league set-up with a formal consultation set to take place.

The SPFL are considering four options for league reconstruction involving the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Any proposed changes would require the backing of 11 out of 12 Premiership clubs plus 75 per cent of Premiership and Championship clubs combined, as well as 75 per cent of the 42 SPFL clubs combined in order to pass.

A statement issued by the governing body read: "The SPFL’s Competitions Working Group met on 29 April to discuss the possibility of league restructuring. It was agreed that there was no reasonable prospect of achieving consensus around a new format for the William Hill Premiership.

“There was, however, broad agreement around potential changes to the William Hill Championship, League 1 and League 2. These will be worked up with a view to conducting a consultation with clubs and other stakeholders."

Scotland’s top flight has consisted of 12 teams since switching from 10 for the 2000-01 season.

There has long been a demand from many supporters to see the league increased in number in order to add variety and cut down on the number of times teams face each other in a season.

However, there is also concern among those responsible for sourcing TV and sponsorship deals that increasing the number of teams in the league would dilute the overall quality and reduce the number of showpiece fixtures between the bigger clubs.