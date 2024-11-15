SPFL clubs on alert as 34 y/o Scotland striker dubbed 'legend' becomes free agent
Scottish football clubs may be sitting up and taking notice with the news that a former Scotland striker has become available on the free agent market.
Johnny Russell, who has spent the last seven years with Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, has been released after the Missouri outfit opted not to renew his contract at the end of the 2024 season.
Russell certainly made his mark across the pond, amassing 67 goals and 39 assists in 232 appearances for Sporting, placing him third in the club's list of all-time scorers, while he also served as captain.
The decision to release the 34-year-old was made following the second-worst campaign in franchise history, finishing 13th in the Western Conference and 19 points adrift of the playoff places.
Confirming Russell's exit, Sporting’s official X account wrote: “Our 9th captain in club history, you inspired generations on and off the pitch. Thank you for everything, Johnny.”
MLS’ own account also paid tribute, adding: “Forever a pleasure, salute to the Sporting KC LEGEND Johnny Russell.”
Capped 14 times by Scotland, most recently in 2019, and scoring once in a 2-0 away win over San Marino, Russell is unlikely to be short of offers back in his homeland as he considers his next move.
He made the breakthrough at Dundee United as a youngster following successful loan spells at Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers, scoring 45 goals in 121 appearances for the Tannadice club.
He joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 34 goals in 203 appearances in the English Championship, before making the switch to America in January 2018.
Other Scots who forged successful careers in the US have returned to the SPFL in recent times, with former Colorado Rapids duo Danny Wilson and Sam Nicholson now at Livingston and Motherwell respectively, while Gary Mackay-Steven, who had a spell with New York City FC, is now playing his football with Kilmarnock.
