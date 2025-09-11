SPFL club issue warning to fans' group over damage to stadium, fighting, disorder and pyrotechnics

Championship club left with hefty repair bill for broken seats

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers have accused a group of their own supporters of damaging the reputation of the club following incidents of antisocial behaviour and stadium vandalism.

The Kirkcaldy outfit said it is working with Police Scotland to "identify and take action" against the individuals involved after 36 seats were "broken beyond repair" in the Ultras Raith section following the recent Fife derby win over Dunfermline at Stark's Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship side is also concerned by reports of fighting and disorder en route to games and post-match, as well as the use of illegal pyrotechnics both inside and outside the ground, and insist that those involved risk arrest and an immediate club ban.

Rovers attendances have doubled over the past five seasons with a designated membership-only Ultras section introduced for the 2025-26 campaign at the front of the South Stand following trials last term. However, the club has warned it will not tolerate any continued "unacceptable" behaviour.

Pyrotechnics have become an issue at Raith Rovers games - and also outside the ground. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"We are aware of a recent and concerning rise in antisocial behaviour on matchdays, both home and away," a club statement read. "We operate a strict zero tolerance policy towards such behaviour and are working closely with Police Scotland to identify and take action against those involved.

"We have had reports of fighting and disorder on route to games and post-match. To be clear, violence of any kind is not condoned and anyone found to be engaging in this, whether inside or outside the ground, risks arrest and will face an immediate Club ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also aware of repeated incidents of pyrotechnics being used this season. Whilst the use inside the stadium has reduced, incidents outside the ground have unfortunately increased. As we have repeatedly stated, pyrotechnics are illegal, dangerous, and risk fines and sanctions against the Club. They endanger both those using them and innocent people nearby.

"At our recent Fife Derby, 36 seats were broken beyond repair in the Ultras Raith section. Damage like this is not only a blatant disrespect to the football club these people are supposed to support, but also cost us £3,000 to replace. We made it clear to the group that this behaviour was completely unacceptable and the leaders have organised a monetary contribution towards this, which we have now received.

"We remain in constant dialogue with leaders of the Ultras Raith group, and while there has been promising progress, they are fully aware of the responsibility they hold and the consequences if behaviour does not improve.

"Anyone involved in antisocial behaviour is damaging the reputation of our club, our supporters, and our community. This is not the image of Raith Rovers we want to present, and it will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raith Rovers is proud to be a community club, and our contribution to Kirkcaldy and Fife should only ever be a positive one. In recent years we have seen a remarkable increase in both new and old supporters engaging with the Club, and it is vital that everyone feels welcome and part of our growing community.