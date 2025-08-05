SPFL club fan group hit back at accusations from board and say protest was only 'first step'

Supporters’ group paint different version of events amid ban threat

A group of Hamilton Accies supporters have strongly refuted allegations by club bosses that they were guilty of "appalling behaviour" during a protest against the board on Saturday.

The recently-formed Accies Supporters' Association (ASA) staged a demonstration outside Broadwood Stadium ahead of their opening League One match of the season against Montrose amid anger over the club's move out of Hamilton to Cumbernauld after failing to secure a lease with the owners of New Douglas Park.

Supporters are also demanding a sit-down with club owner Seref Zengin and the board of directors, who they accuse of mismanagement after Accies were hit with several SPFL sanctions, including a 15-point deduction last season which resulted in relegation, and the recently imposed year-long transfer embargo for failing to fulfil tax obligations to HMRC.

Accies bosses vowed to take stern action against the "ringleaders" of the protest, including indefinite bans, after accusing them of abusing fellow fans and club staff with "police intervention" required. Hamilton chairman Jock Brown branded the actions of the supporters "completely unacceptable" in a strongly-worded statement posted on the club website on Monday.

However, the fan group concerned have since contacted The Scotsman to paint a different version of events, insisting the protest was peaceful and that no police were called to the scene.

The ASA - who call themselves a respected and elected association - also claim to have a meeting scheduled with the SPFL and Scottish FA at Hampden next week to discuss Accies' predicament.

They say Saturday's protest was only the "first step" in a series of actions planned as they called for the board to show a "genuine willingness to rebuild trust" and start engaging with them.

A banner reading 'Bring the Accies Home' is displayed outside New Douglas Park in Hamilton. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A statement from the ASA read: "Following the club statement issued by chairman Jock Brown on August 4 regarding the protest prior to our opening league match against Montrose, the Accies Supporters' Association (ASA) feel we must respond.

"To label last Saturday's peaceful demonstration as 'appalling behaviour' that 'necessitated police intervention' is not only a gross misinterpretation of events, but further proof of a board intent on alienating its own supporters and deflecting accountability for its failures. Contrary to the club's claims, there was no police presence at the protest. The statement is simply untrue. The stadium manager himself engaged directly with the ASA Chair and confirmed there had been no issues.

"Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of supporters, the board have once again resorted to blaming those who care most deeply about the future of this football club. Instead of engaging meaningfully, the leadership continues to dodge accountability, avoid dialogue, and manipulate the narrative.

"Let us be clear: the protest was organised in direct response to the club's ongoing mismanagement - most recently highlighted by a one-year transfer embargo - and the complete failure of the board to communicate openly with fans. It has been over a year since the last open forum was held. In that time, the ASA have organised multiple events and communications, while the club's hierarchy remain silent and unapproachable. What does it say about our leadership when the Supporters' Association are more present that those entrusted with running the club. You want fans to share your "dismay and anger" yet you won't even share a room with them.

‘The choice is yours’

"Saturday was not an isolated incident. It was the first step in a series of peaceful actions that will continue throughout the season until the board choose to sit down with supporters of the club. This should not be as an act of damage control, but as a sign of genuine willingness to rebuild trust.

"We will not be silenced or intimidated by mischaracterisations or public blame. Our goal has always been, and will continue to be, to protect and fight for the club we love. The club's leadership must now decide: will it continue down a path of division and deception, or will it finally listen, engage and be held accountable?