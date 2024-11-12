SPFL club deducted six points after SFA licence downgraded due to pitch issue
Bonnyrigg Rose have been hit with a six-point deduction after failing to address a slope on their pitch at New Dundas Park.
The Scottish Professional Football League imposed the sanction on the League Two club at a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday after their club licence, which is awarded by the Scottish FA, was downgraded from bronze level to entry level in September as a result of the gradient of their playing surface.
The deduction, imposed with immediate effect, means Bonnyrigg’s points tally has reduced from 17 to 11, dropping them from fifth to eighth in the League Two table, from two points outside the promotion play-offs to two points ahead of bottom-placed Forfar Athletic in the Pyramid play-off position. Bonnyrigg were promoted into the SPFL for the first time two years ago after defeating Cowdenbeath in the Pyramid play-off final.
An SPFL statement read: “Bonnyrigg Rose FC has today received a six-point deduction following an SPFL disciplinary tribunal into SPFL rule breaches, which were admitted by the club.
“In September 2024, the Scottish FA downgraded Bonnyrigg Rose FC’s overall club licence award from bronze level to entry level, due to the gradient of the pitch at the club’s New Dundas Park.
“It is an SPFL rule that all clubs must have a bronze level Scottish FA club licence and Bonnyrigg Rose FC were therefore charged with a breach of SPFL rules.”
Bonnyrigg were “reprimanded and warned as to their future conduct” and have been ordered to “provide details to the SPFL board of the funding arrangements and programme of works to allow the club to undertake pitch levelling works in summer 2025” by January 31.
Bonnyrigg, who are planning to release a statement in response to the punishment, have launched a crowdfunding page to try to raise the £120,000 required to level their pitch.
“The Rosey Posey, the heartbeat to our community, needs your help,” read their appeal on social media. “We are fundraising to help towards levelling the pitch as well as to improve draining etc to ensure compliance with league membership. Any help is greatly appreciated.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.