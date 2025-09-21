SPFL club condemn shock scenes of 'violent and indiscriminate behaviour' as supporters injured

Fixture descends into choas as fans clash at half-time

East Fife Football Club has condemned the scenes of violence which took place during its match against Montrose at Bayview on Saturday and left fans injured.

The League One fixture descended into chaos during the half-time break when a group of visiting fans and, allegedly, Raith Rovers ultras, made its way to the home end of the ground and “engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters.”

East Fife said a number of supporters needed medical attention with the club now reviewing CCTV footage and working with Police Scotland to identify those involved. The match finished 1-1.

In a statement, East Fife said: “Shortly before half-time during yesterday’s match against Montrose, we were made aware that a small minority of Montrose supporters – ‘ultras’ – had been joined in the stadium by a larger group who associated themselves with Raith Rovers.

“At half-time, this group left the ‘visitors’ section of the stadium and made their way towards the ‘home’ end, where the gates had been routinely opened to allow home supporters to exit temporarily for smoking breaks. This group then engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters. Sadly, a couple of our supporters received injuries which required medical attention. Thankfully, we understand the damage is not serious, and we hope they have not suffered any lasting psychological impact.”

East Fife stressed it had no prior intelligence to suggest any risk of such an incident.

The club added: “Our colleagues at Montrose FC were equally shocked and upset by what unfolded. We would like to thank our supporters for the restraint shown under severe provocation. We also wish to recognise the efforts of our directors, our security team and the Montrose Supporters’ Liaison Officer to safeguard our fans when under threat and while awaiting the arrival of police officers.”

The incident comes just days after Raith Rovers revealed the ‘Ultras’ had left the club with a repair bill of several thousand £s after destroying seats at Stark’s Park.