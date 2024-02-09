SPFL claims it has addressed ‘factual inaccuracies’ in letter from six clubs

The Scottish Professional Football League claims it has addressed “factual inaccuracies” with six top-flight clubs that expressed major concerns over its recent governance review.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We can confirm that we received a letter on behalf of six Premiership clubs. The letter contained a number of factual inaccuracies, which we have now addressed with those clubs. We look forward to discussing the recommendations of the independent governance review with all Premiership clubs at a meeting soon, once the process has been completed.”

The SPFL issued a statement in response to a letter from six clubs.

The clubs had highlighted what they claimed were issues with the report’s independence and transparency and the overall governance of the SPFL. They claimed SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan had released a statement that “did not reflect the full findings of the report” without the approval or knowledge of members of the SPFL board or member clubs. The clubs also accused the SPFL executive of making changes to the report before sending it to its board members.