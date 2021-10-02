SPFL Championship: Dunfermline woes continue at bottom as leaders Inverness, Kilmarnock and Arbroath fail to win

Raith's Liam Dick celebrates making it 1-0 during a cinch Championship match between Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers at Rugby Park, on October 02, 2021, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Hamilton Academical moved away from the Fifers at the basement with a 2-1 win over leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Kilmarnock, in second place, couldn’t take advantage of the first league defeat for Billy Dodds’ side by going down at home, 3-1 to Raith Rovers at Rugby Park.

Arbroath could have placed more pressure on the top two but could only draw at Cappielow against Morton, where Gus MacPherson’s side scored their first league goals in five games.

Morton now occupy ninth place, two points clear of Peter Grant’s Pars who have taken just four points from eight games. They looked on course for another in Dumfries until Lee Connolly’s fourth goal in as many games won the three points for Queen of the South, much to the anger of the travelling Fife support.

Their fellow Fifers were much happier on their travels in Ayrshire with Matej Poplatnik scoring twice after Liam Dick’s opener at Kilmarnock. Tommy Wright’s team had equalised through new loan signing Callum Hendry but the forward’s double closed the gap on the top three.

Jim Duffy’s first match in charge of Ayr United since being confirmed as the permanent manager of the Honest Men ended in defeat at his old club Partick Thistle. Zak Rudden scored twice for Ian McCall’s side in the 4-0 win where Cammy Smith and Brian Graham also found the net.

Michael McKenna’s late penalty salvaged a point for Arbroath in Greenock, who had taken the lead through Colin Hamilton. However two goals in quick succession after half-time from Gary Oliver and Cameron Blues put the home side in charge but Hamilton was fouled with five minutes to go, giving McKenna the chance to level for a share of the points, which he gladly accepted.

At Hamilton, Lewis Smith fired the Accies ahead against the unbeaten league leaders Inverness after five minutes. Andy Ryan doubled the advantage 20 minutes later and even the second booking for Reegan Mimnaugh didn’t veer the home side off course. The Highlanders hit the woodwork as they tried to claw their way back into the game and they eventually pulled one back through Michael Gardyne’s spectacular effort, but it was too late.