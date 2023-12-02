At least one top-flight match has already been postponed – and more could follow.

Saturday’s Scottish football card has been decimated by the weather, with a number of matches across the country postponed due to snow and freezing conditions.

In the cinch Premiership, the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena failed a 9.30am pitch inspection after heavy snowfall and freezing conditions in West Lothian. Two other top-flight matches are due to take place on Saturday – Kilmarnock v Hearts at Rugby Park and Motherwell v Dundee at Fir Park – and at the time of writing, there are no plans to inspect at either ground.

In the Championship, only two matches remain on. Partick Thistle have announced that there are no concerns over the match at Firhill against Airdrieonians, while Inverness are due to host Raith. Ayr United v Arbroath, Dunfermline v Queen’s Park and Morton v Dundee United have all been called off.

Snowfall across Scotland will cause disruption across the football card.

The League One match between Falkirk and Cove Rangers has failed a 10am pitch inspection and is off. Hamilton v Queen of the South remains on for now, but Alloa v Annan, Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion v Montrose are all off.

Forfar v Stranraer passed an early morning inspection at Station Park, Stenhousemuir are currently clearing the Ochilview surface for their match against Bonnyrigg Rose ahead of an 11am check and Bayview will also be examined before noon for their match against Spartans. Elgin City v Clyde was called off early on Saturday morning.