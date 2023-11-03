SPFL and SFA issue pyro warning to Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen fans ahead of Viaplay Cup semi-finals
The issue was thrust into the spotlight this weekend after the match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park on Wednesday night was delayed when Gers fans set off around 70 flares in the away stand, triggering smoke alarms and forcing the match to halted for 18 minutes.
The SPFL are liaising with police over the “very concerning” display while a special summit on the issue hosted by the Football Safety Officers' Association and involving football, police and government officials is planned for later this month.
Now fans of the four semi-finalists have been warned not to take flares into the national stadium with Hibs and Aberdeen due to meet on Saturday, before Hearts take on Rangers on Sunday for a place in the December 17 final.
The joint statement read: “Ahead of this weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park, the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League call on supporters to enjoy the showpiece occasions in a safe and responsible manner.
“Given the increased focus on the use of pyrotechnics, we appeal to fans of all four participating clubs to enjoy the matchday experience at the National Stadium but to do so in a manner that does not endanger the safety of their fellow supporters, or that has the potential to disrupt the matches themselves.
“The use of pyrotechnics is illegal. That message has been reiterated in the strongest possible terms by the police and football safety authorities, and reinforced by the SPFL and Scottish FA, during operational meetings with the participating clubs this week.
"The safety, security and enjoyment of tens of thousands of fans who will fill the National Stadium this weekend is paramount and there will be a range of steps put in place to help identify anyone who transgresses, including additional security measures and CCTV surveillance.
“We ask for your help in ensuring the weekend action is memorable for the excitement and entertainment generated on the field and not for any unwanted behaviour off it.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.