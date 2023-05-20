All Sections
Spartans win promotion to League Two as Albion Rovers relegated to Lowland League

Spartans have won promotion to League Two after they overcame Albion Rovers in the Pyramid Play-Off, relegating the Coatbridge outfit in the process.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 20th May 2023, 17:41 BST
Spartans celebrate winning the Pyramid Play-Off final against Albion Rovers.Spartans celebrate winning the Pyramid Play-Off final against Albion Rovers.
Spartans celebrate winning the Pyramid Play-Off final against Albion Rovers.

Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh, the Lowland League champions went into the return leg at Cliftonhill as the underdogs, but backed by a noisy away support, they took the lead on 15 minutes when Blair Henderson netted from the penalty spot. Albion Rovers pushed for an equaliser but their caused was harmed by Blair Malcolm’s red card on 76 minutes and could not find a leveller, meaning they are relegated and will play Lowland League football next term.

Spartans’ victory means that the city of Edinburgh will have four teams in the senior leagues next season, as they join Edinburgh City, Hearts and Hibs in the main SPFL set-up. It is the first time that Dougie Samuel’s men have reached League Two in their history.

