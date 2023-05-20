Spartans win promotion to League Two as Albion Rovers relegated to Lowland League

Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh, the Lowland League champions went into the return leg at Cliftonhill as the underdogs, but backed by a noisy away support, they took the lead on 15 minutes when Blair Henderson netted from the penalty spot. Albion Rovers pushed for an equaliser but their caused was harmed by Blair Malcolm’s red card on 76 minutes and could not find a leveller, meaning they are relegated and will play Lowland League football next term.