Spartans stand 180 minutes from history as Blair Carswell is hero against Brechin City

Spartans are now just 180 minutes from a place in the SPFL after they squeezed through their Pyramid Playoff clash with Brechin City.

Blair Carswell saved two penalties as Spartans overcame Brechin City to reach the Pyramid Play-off final.

The Edinburgh side went into yesterday’s clash at Glebe Park with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg and they were in an even better position when Brad Whyte gave them the lead early in the second leg.

Fraser MacLeod pulled one back for Brechin but again Spartans took control of the tie when Blair Henderson gave them a 2-1 lead – and 3-1 aggregate lead – on 55 minutes. It looked like game over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But goals from Kieran Inglis and Botti Biabi drew the Highland League champions level on aggregate and took the game to penalties, with no extra-time played.

Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie were the fall guys for Brechin, both seeing their penalties saved by Spartans goalkeeper Blair Carswell. The Lowland League winners will now face Albion Rovers over two legs for a place in the SPFL next season.

“Brechin were always going to come back into the game,” said Carswell at full-time. “It was always going to be that type of game, where they throw bodies forward and create chances. So we lost a couple of late goals but we did well to hang in and get to penalties.”

There was around 1,900 supporters in the ground and Carswell was impressed with the atmosphere created by the hardy band of Spartans fans who had travelled north for the fixture. It’s brilliant,” said the keeper. “It’s great to see all the kids here and making a racket for the whole game. It gives us a boost and they went wild when I made the last penalty save.”