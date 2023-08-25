Spanish FA president facing suspension over World Cup behaviour is former SPFL defender

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA facing suspension over his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final, is a former defender who once turned out Scottish football.

The 46-year-old is facing widespread criticism and disciplinary proceedings after kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation after Spain's victory over England in Sydney. He had earlier grabbed his crotch in celebration while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium’s VIP area.

Football’s world governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his conduct, but he told an extraordinary general assembly of Spain’s football federation, the RFEF, on Friday, that he would not step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will not resign,” he said multiple times. “I apologise for my mistakes. I’m going to continue fighting as my parents and my coaches taught me. Those who know me, know that we are going to get to the end.”

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales following the FIFA Women's World Cup final. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales spent most of his playing career in the Spanish second tier with clubs including Malaga and Alicante but also featured in La Liga for three seasons after earning promotion with Levante. He arrived in Scottish football in 2009 to sign for Hamilton Accies, then in the top flight under manager Billy Reid, but managed just four appearances before his one-year contract was terminated by mutual consent. His quick exit was put down to 'family reasons' and he returned to Spanish football having seen Hamilton lose in all four games he played in against Rangers, Aberdeen, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

After retiring, he rose through the ranks to become president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He is also a UEFA vice-president and a member of its ruling executive committee. If FIFA suspended him, Rubiales’ seat on the ExCo would remain vacant until the next UEFA Congress, when a replacement would be elected. The FIFA proceedings could also hamper Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals, which Rubiales is helping to lead. Spain is bidding alongside Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco for the centenary finals, with a decision on who will host due to be taken at an extraordinary FIFA Congress in the final quarter of next year.

Rubiales issued an apology via video message on Monday, but Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez described that as “insufficient”.

Hermoso’s interests in the case are being managed by the FUTPRO union, which expressed its “firm and resounding condemnation” for behaviour “which violates the dignity of women” in its own statement issued on Wednesday.

FIFA, in opening proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, said it remained committed to “respecting the integrity of all individuals, and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary”. It said Rubiales’ conduct may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs one and two of the FIFA disciplinary code. That section of the code covers “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”. The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute”.

The Women In Football group issued a statement welcoming FIFA’s move and added: “It is clear from the public response that people expect action to be taken about Rubiales’ behaviour, which in most workplaces would lead to disciplinary proceedings at the very least.