South Korea 2 - 0 Germany: Son goes down on champions’ reign

Holders Germany were sensationally dumped out of the World Cup after a late VAR review set South Korea on the way to a 2-0 win in their Group F encounter.

Kim Young-gwon thought he had fired the Koreans ahead a minute into added time but the goal was initially disallowed for offside. However, after a VAR review showed Germany’s Toni Kroos got the last touch, the decision was overturned.

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min then rolled the ball into an empty net to turn the screw with German keeper Manuel Neuer stranded upfield to make it 2-0.

The defeat, coupled with Sweden’s win over Mexico, ensured Germany failed to progress from the opening stage for the first time since 1938.

The game’s first real chance came at the German end after Sami Khedira had been penalised for a high challenge on Jung Woo-young.

Jung dusted himself down before firing in the 19th-minute free-kick which Neuer spilled before only just managing to claw away the rebound before Son could pounce.

The Spurs was handed a chance six minutes later after full-back Lee Yong’s cross had been only half-cleared, but he drilled his volley just high and wide of the target.

Germany were rarely able to inject any real pace into the game , though Low’s side belatedly started to flex their muscles when Timo Werner’s 39th-minute shot was deflected over and Hummels forced a point-blank save from Jo Hyeon-woo after Kroos’ corner had been recycled by Werner.

Neuer looked far more comfortable as he fielded Jung’s speculative effort within seconds of the restart, but it was opposite number Jo who had to produce a fine save to keep out Leon Goretzka’s 48th-minute header after Joshua Kimmich had picked him out unmarked.

However, as news that Sweden had taken the lead in Nizhny Novgorod filtered through, Werner volleyed wastefully wide from Ozil’s pull-back when he looked odds-on to score.

Substitute Mario Gomez headed straight at Jo from Kimmich’s cross as the Germans stepped up a gear, but in an increasingly open contest, Son drove a 78th-minute shot into the side-netting at the other end.

Hummels should have scored after being picked out by Mezut Ozil after 87 minutes, but made a mess of his header and the South Koreans took full advantage when, after Jang Hyun-soo had flicked on Son’s corner, Kim pounced, although it took a VAR review for offsideto confirm the goal.

There was worse to come for the Germans in the sixth minute of stoppage time when substitute Ju Sejong rounded Neuer deep in Korean territory and rolled the ball into Son’s path for him to race clear and clinch a famous win.