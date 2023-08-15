Son of Celtic legend scores third fastest goal in Champions League history - but he can't top ex-Rangers coach

Jordan Larsson, the son of former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson, scored the third fastest goal in Champions League history on Tuesday evening.

Jordan Larsson, pictured during his time as a Spartak Moscow, netted early for FC Copenhagen.

The 26-year-old forward plays for Danish champions FC Copenhagen and he netted after just 14 seconds in their Champions League third qualifying round second leg away at Sparta Prague to put the visitors 1-0 up. The first leg finished goalless in Denmark and his deflected strike following a long ball from kick-off gave Jacob Neestrup’s men the perfect start in the Czech Republic.

Larsson, who can count Hogaborgs, Helsingborgs, NEC, IFK Goteborg, Spartak Moscow, AIK and Schalke 04 has his former clubs, has been sporadically linked with Celtic over the years. His father played for the Parkhead club between 1997 and 2004 and is one of its most legendary strikers, scoring 173 goals in 227 competitive appearances.