St Mirren's Gallagher Lennon has joined Dumbarton on loan ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Gallagher Lennon will go straight into the Dumbarton squad for the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup tie against Rangers on Saturday after joining on loan from St Mirren.

The son of former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has signed for the cinch League Two side until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old defender, a Northern Ireland youth international, could make his debut in the fourth-round clash against the Light Blues at The Dumbarton Stadium.

A statement on The Sons’ official website read: “Dumbarton Football Club are delighted to announce the loan signing of Gallagher Lennon from SPFL Premiership club St Mirren. The defender joins on a deal until the end of the season and will provide competition in the centre of defence.

“Son of former Celtic boss Neil, Gallagher goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Rangers. Welcome to Dumbarton, Lennon!”