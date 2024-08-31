Sol Bamba while playing for Middlesbrough in 2021.

His death was announced on Saturday night

Former Hibs, Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39.

Bamba. who played for the Edinburgh side between 2008 and 2011 and Dunfermline between 2006 and 2008, had been employed at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.

His career saw him win 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Hibs posted on X: “Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is devestated to hear of the passing of former Hibee Sol Bamba.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol.”

The French-Ivorian played for Hibs between 2008 and 2011.

In a statement, Leeds said: “Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

Bamba, who was born in France to Ivorian parents, began his playing career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland after failing to establish himself in the first team.

He helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final in his first season, before moving to Hibs and then Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was club captain, while in his first full season at Cardiff he helped them clinch promotion to the Premier League.

He played more than 100 times for the Bluebirds and was assistant manager for six months in 2023.

Cardiff posted on X: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

“As a player and coach, Sol’s impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol.”