Sliding into a wall and royal congratulations: Social media celebrates St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win

Saints celebrity supporter Colin McCredie suggested sainthooud for Callum Davidson after the Scottish Cup win. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Prince William and Kate sent a social-media message wishing both teams luck ahead of the game. Afterwards it was over to well-known Saints fans to lead the celebrations and congratulations.

Sports presenter Eilidh Barbour followed the final by tweeting. @EilidhBarbour said: “Heroes StJohnstone #cupdouble #nowords”

Shallow Grave and Taggart actor @colinmccredie chronicled his day – from a walk near a pond, to having the matchday programme delivered to celebratory tweets and pictures: “So, so proud of St.Johnstone. The greatest ever squad. St Callum! Double!!! Underestimated since 1884.”

Off the Ball radio presenter Stuart Cosgrove added, via his @Detroit67Book handle, a picture of Davidson clutching the silverware and captioned the image ‘Awfy smell of Brasso.’

However, perhaps the most iconic tweet of them all will be from striker Stevie May – who captured a jubilant dressing room, and manager Callum Davidson’s celebratory slide along the floor… head-first into a wall.