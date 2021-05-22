Sliding into a wall and royal congratulations: Social media celebrates St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headlined the tweets focussing on this afternoon’s Scottish Cup final.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 8:00 pm
Saints celebrity supporter Colin McCredie suggested sainthooud for Callum Davidson after the Scottish Cup win. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Prince William and Kate sent a social-media message wishing both teams luck ahead of the game. Afterwards it was over to well-known Saints fans to lead the celebrations and congratulations.

Sports presenter Eilidh Barbour followed the final by tweeting. @EilidhBarbour said: “Heroes StJohnstone #cupdouble #nowords”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Shallow Grave and Taggart actor @colinmccredie chronicled his day – from a walk near a pond, to having the matchday programme delivered to celebratory tweets and pictures: “So, so proud of St.Johnstone. The greatest ever squad. St Callum! Double!!! Underestimated since 1884.”

Off the Ball radio presenter Stuart Cosgrove added, via his @Detroit67Book handle, a picture of Davidson clutching the silverware and captioned the image ‘Awfy smell of Brasso.’

However, perhaps the most iconic tweet of them all will be from striker Stevie May – who captured a jubilant dressing room, and manager Callum Davidson’s celebratory slide along the floor… head-first into a wall.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today