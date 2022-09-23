Sky Sports Scottish football TV deal: Clubs 'to meet imminently' to resolve issues as Rangers and Livingston fail to back plans

Sky Sports and the SPFL are in negotiations about a new broadcasting deal.

BBC Scotland is reporting that discussions will take place imminently to try and resolve the stand-off with teams that have yet to back the £150million deal. Rangers and Livingston are yet to show their support to the plans, which would earn each top-flight outfit £30m in revenue in exchange for the TV right up until the summer of 2029.

This week Rangers have been vocal with their concerns about the TV deal and the lack of “market-test”, while there are reports that Livingston have reservations about it.

Managing director Stewart Robertson believes the Scottish game is being undersold by the SPFL.

“We didn't market-test this deal,” he told Rangers Review. “We have no idea what else is available in the market so we don't know whether it's the best deal or not. There's an advisor the SPFL have used and he's telling us all the reasons why he thinks it's a good deal.

“My problem is we haven't gone and sold it. We haven't sold it whatsoever. That's no secret. I've been reasonably vocal about it when I was on the SPFL board.

“Without breaching any confidences, I still think we are underselling Scottish football. I get frustrated by it.”