Sky Sports in dramatic U-turn as host Jeff Stelling reveals news on 'best job in the world'

The famed host of Soccer Saturday on the satellite sports channel announced his plans to vacate the hotseat at the end of the current campaign back in October. However, following talks with the Sky Sports hierarchy he has had a change of heart and will remain for the new season in “the best job in the world”.

"Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life," said Stelling. "As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

"I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports."

The popular presenter has achieved cult-status alongside the likes of Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson and Chris Kamara on a Saturday afternoon, updating the latest scores and incidents from around the country.

He first took a role with Sky 30 years ago and will now stay on until at least May 2023.

Stelling’s announcement last October followed several personnel changes including the departure of transfer deadline day and Sky Sports News host Jim White.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports said: "Football fans everywhere will be delighted that Jeff will continue to host Soccer Saturday.

Jeff Stelling is also a champion of Prostate Cancer UK. (Photo by Ross Brownlee / SNS Group)

"He is a massive part of Saturday afternoon life and everyone at Sky Sports shares the joy this news will bring."

