He’s one of the finest footballers Scotland has ever produced – and Kenny Dalglish is never short of something interesting to say.

Born in Dalmarnock in Glasgow’s East End in 1951, Kenny Dalglish’s family moved to a flat overlooking Ibrox Park when he was 14 and already a Rangers fan.

He was educated at Miltonbank Primary School in Milton and High Possil Senior Secondary School, where he already excelled at football, winning the inter-schools five-a-side, the inter-year five-a-side competitions, the Scottish Cup playing for Glasgow Schoolboys and Glasgow Schools.

In 1966, he failed to be signed following trials at West Ham United and Liverpool, but eventually began his career with Celtic in 1971, winning four Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup with the club.

In 1977 he was signed to Liverpool for a record £440,000 fee and huge success followed, winning six English league championships, the FA Cup, four League Cups, five FA Charity Shields, three European Cups and one European Super Cup.

He became player-manager of Liverpool in 1985, winning a further three First Divisions, two FA Cups and four FA Charity Shields, before resigning in 1991. He joined Blackburn Rovers eight months later, and led the team from Second Division to Premier League glory in 1995.

A spell managing Newcastle United followed, guiding them to second place in his first season before a disastrous second season saw him axed.

A return to Celtic at Director of Football in 1999 also ended badly a year later, despite the club winning the Scottish League Cup.

Liverpool welcomed him back in January 2011 but winning the League Cup wasn’t enough for him to keep the job, although he became a non-executive director in 2015, with Anfield's Centenary Stand renamed after him in May 2017.

In international football, Dalglish scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for Scotland – making him his countries most capped player and joint hiughest goal scorer.

Here are 11 interesting quotes from King Kenny over the years.

1 . Kenny Dalglish on...Sir Alex Ferguson “You’d be better off talking to my baby. She’s only six weeks old but you’d get more sense from her than him.” Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Kenny Dalglish on...football management "Management is a seven-days-a-week job. The Intensity of it takes it toll on your health. Some people want to go on for ever, and I obviously don't." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kenny Dalglish on...playing for Scotland "When I was a wee boy, all I wanted was to be a professional footballer and I was incredibly fortunate that my dream came true. Like so many others, I learned to play football on the streets of Glasgow, using sweaters as goal posts. So, to play for my country in front of the Tartan Army was always a huge honour, and I felt incredibly proud every time I pulled on the Scotland jersey." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Kenny Dalglish on..Anfield “It has been a special place – the atmosphere, the camaraderie, the friendship, the loyalty and respect the people have for each other in and around the place. It’s a special football club and a special stadium." Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales