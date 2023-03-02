Sir Kenny Dalglish in Quotes: Here are 11 interesting things the iconic Scottish footballer has said - about Celtic, Liverpool and more
He’s one of the finest footballers Scotland has ever produced – and Kenny Dalglish is never short of something interesting to say.
Born in Dalmarnock in Glasgow’s East End in 1951, Kenny Dalglish’s family moved to a flat overlooking Ibrox Park when he was 14 and already a Rangers fan.
He was educated at Miltonbank Primary School in Milton and High Possil Senior Secondary School, where he already excelled at football, winning the inter-schools five-a-side, the inter-year five-a-side competitions, the Scottish Cup playing for Glasgow Schoolboys and Glasgow Schools.
In 1966, he failed to be signed following trials at West Ham United and Liverpool, but eventually began his career with Celtic in 1971, winning four Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup with the club.
In 1977 he was signed to Liverpool for a record £440,000 fee and huge success followed, winning six English league championships, the FA Cup, four League Cups, five FA Charity Shields, three European Cups and one European Super Cup.
He became player-manager of Liverpool in 1985, winning a further three First Divisions, two FA Cups and four FA Charity Shields, before resigning in 1991. He joined Blackburn Rovers eight months later, and led the team from Second Division to Premier League glory in 1995.
A spell managing Newcastle United followed, guiding them to second place in his first season before a disastrous second season saw him axed.
A return to Celtic at Director of Football in 1999 also ended badly a year later, despite the club winning the Scottish League Cup.
Liverpool welcomed him back in January 2011 but winning the League Cup wasn’t enough for him to keep the job, although he became a non-executive director in 2015, with Anfield's Centenary Stand renamed after him in May 2017.
In international football, Dalglish scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for Scotland – making him his countries most capped player and joint hiughest goal scorer.
Here are 11 interesting quotes from King Kenny over the years.