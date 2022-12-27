Aberdeen have launched an investigation to identify the individual who allegedly directed racial abuse at club captain Anthony Stewart.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has been subjected to alleged racial abuse on social media. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. The Dons were leading 1-0 when Stewart hauled back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O’Hara’s resulting penalty turned the game in St Mirren’s favour.

Highlighting the offending post, Stewart stated: "There is many highs and lows in this beautiful game and I take full responsibility for my mistake, which cost us three points. But I will not take racist abuse lightly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen followed with a statement supporting their player on Tuesday evening which read: “We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart.

“Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse.”