Shock SPFL return for ex-Premiership boss as promotion-chasers announce key appointment

A former Scottish Premiership head coach who went on to manage his country has made a surprise return to the SPFL.

Ian Baraclough was in charge of Motherwell for less than a year when his appointment in December 2014 was followed by his departure the following September.

During his time at Fir Park, Baraclough led the club to league safety after claiming a 6-1 aggregate victory over Rangers in the Premiership play-off final.

He has also previously managed Scunthorpe, Sligo Rovers, who he led to the League of Ireland title, and Oldham, before taking over as Northern Ireland Under-21 in May 2017.

He was then promoted to manager of the Northern Ireland senior team, succeeding Michael O’Neill in June 2020 but was sacked in October 2022 after winning just six of his 28 matches in charge.

The 54-year-old had a spell as assistant manager of Cheltenham Town in League Two and was most recently director of football with National League team Fylde, but he is now back in Scottish football after landing a key role with a promotion-chasing Championship outfit.

Partick Thistle have appointed Baraclough as their first sporting director as they bid to make the Premiership play-offs for a third consecutive season.

The club last week confirmed that the interim management team of Brian Graham and Mark Wilson would remain in position until the end of the season.

Thistle revealed that Baraclough had emerged from a field of more than 100 applicants.

Baraclough signed Marvin Johnson and Louis Moult for Motherwell in conjunction with his head scout Gary Owers, who was recruited from Thistle. Both players were sold for significant profits.

Thistle chairman Richard Beastall said: “We believe that the appointment of someone who has managed at an international level demonstrates our ambition and commitment to delivering our stated strategic ambition of becoming a sustainable Premiership club.

“Ian impressed us during the thorough process we undertook to identify someone with the skills and experience required to ensure our football operations are designed to bring long-term value to the club, whilst demonstrating that he will be a natural cultural fit for Partick Thistle.