Shock Celtic transfer move, Rangers surprise injury boost, Hearts boss addresses EFL job link - football talk
Shock Celtic transfer move
Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei is reportedly on the verge of a shock transfer exit. The 23-year-old Argentine has struggled to establish himself at Parkhead since making the £3.75m move from Lanus in 2022. He enjoyed a rare run in the first team last month as cover for the injured Greg Taylor, but has spent most of his time at Celtic on the bench – or in the stand. The transfer window has closed for the majority of clubs but it remains open in Brazil until March 7 with reports in South America claiming that Bernabei is set to join Serie A club SC Internacional on loan ahead of their season starting next month. It is claimed he has already travelled to Brazil and is finalising the temporary transfer. Liel Abada is also close to departing Celtic with a £10m move to Charlotte FC in the MLS close to being finalised.
Rangers surprise injury boost
Rangers winger Ross McCausland has handed his side a surprise boost by training ahead of the Europa League last 16 first leg tie away to Benfica on Thursday. The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international limped out of the weekend defeat to Motherwell after being on the end of a strong challenge from Dan Casey. Rangers manager Phillipe Clement claimed the player was unable to walk afterwards and accused the 'Well defender of "kicking him out of the game". However, just three days later, McCausland has been spotted on the training pitch alongside his team-mates and is set to be included in the squad to face the Portuguese champions providing he gets through the session unscathed. His availability will be a welcome relief for Clement who is already without a number of forward players for the trip to Lisbon with Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima all ruled out through injury.
Hearts boss addresses job link
Hearts manager Steven Naismith has addressed speculation linking him with Millwall. Reports this week suggested that the EFL Championship side were interested in the man who has taken the Tynecastle club 13 points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership despite only recently appointing Neil Harris as their new manager on a contract until 2025. Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Naismith admitted he was aware of the reports but revealed that he has not been contacted by anyone from The Den. "I'm enjoying every minute of it at Hearts and our focus is on being successful," he said. "You get linked and your name gets put towards different stories at times. That either happens when you are doing really poorly and you're due the sack, or you are doing really well and people are noticing. In some respects it's nice to see, but I'm not really taking much notice of it."
