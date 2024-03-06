Shock Celtic transfer move, Rangers surprise injury boost, Hearts boss addresses EFL job link - football talk

Shock Celtic transfer move

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei is reportedly on the verge of a shock transfer exit. The 23-year-old Argentine has struggled to establish himself at Parkhead since making the £3.75m move from Lanus in 2022. He enjoyed a rare run in the first team last month as cover for the injured Greg Taylor, but has spent most of his time at Celtic on the bench – or in the stand. The transfer window has closed for the majority of clubs but it remains open in Brazil until March 7 with reports in South America claiming that Bernabei is set to join Serie A club SC Internacional on loan ahead of their season starting next month. It is claimed he has already travelled to Brazil and is finalising the temporary transfer. Liel Abada is also close to departing Celtic with a £10m move to Charlotte FC in the MLS close to being finalised.

Rangers surprise injury boost

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has handed his side a surprise boost by training ahead of the Europa League last 16 first leg tie away to Benfica on Thursday. The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international limped out of the weekend defeat to Motherwell after being on the end of a strong challenge from Dan Casey. Rangers manager Phillipe Clement claimed the player was unable to walk afterwards and accused the 'Well defender of "kicking him out of the game". However, just three days later, McCausland has been spotted on the training pitch alongside his team-mates and is set to be included in the squad to face the Portuguese champions providing he gets through the session unscathed. His availability will be a welcome relief for Clement who is already without a number of forward players for the trip to Lisbon with Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima all ruled out through injury.

Hearts boss addresses job link

