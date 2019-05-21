Shay Logan extends Aberdeen stay until 2021

Shay Logan has signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen, keeping the full-back at Pittodrie until the summer of 2021.

The former Manchester City defender has more than 240 appearances for the Dons under his belt, along with 15 goals. The 31-year-old is now tied to Aberdeen until 2021 but has the option of another year on top of that.

He initially joined the club on loan from Brentford in 2014 before making the move permanent.

Logan, who spent time with Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Stockport and Tranmere before heading to Griffin Park, made more than 100 appearances for the Bees before his switch north of the Border.

Speaking to Aberdeen's website, manager Derek McInnes said: "Shay loves it here at Aberdeen, which I think is clear for all to see and he has been desperate to commit himself further to the club.

"He has been a very consistent performer and is an important player in the dressing room.

"His desire to stay will hopefully mean he can continue to be a positive influence here at the club."