Shaun Niven: Stranraer 'shocked and saddened' by death of club chairman

Stranraer Football Club have announced the death of club chairman Shaun Niven.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:10 am
The former vice-chairman stepped into the role in June last year following the resignation of Iain Dougan.

The Stair Park side’s current vice-chairman Robert H Rice confirmed the news in a statement on the club website.

It read: “Stranraer Football Club is shocked and saddened by the death of its much-loved chairman, Shaun Niven.

“Shaun was a devoted football man and a great friend to all at Stair Park.

“Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this awful time.”

Tributes have started pouring in from across Scottish football.

A Twitter statement from fellow League Two side Stenhousemuir FC read: “Such tragic news to hear this morning.

“Shaun was very much loved across the league and Scottish football.

“Sending our thoughts and love to Shaun’s family, friends and everyone at Stranraer FC during this difficult time.”

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows also posted his condolences on Twitter.

He wrote: “My goodness, what awful and shocking news.

“The thoughts and deepest sympathies from all at Motherwell Football Club are with Shaun’s family, his friends and everyone at Stranraer FC.”

