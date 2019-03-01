SFA top brass will attend IFAB meeting to discuss rule changes

Several of world football’s most powerful officials will gather in Aberdeen this weekend to attend the AGM of the International Association Football Board (IFAB).

Described as one of football’s most prestigious and influential events, it is set to have important ramifications for the world game.

Delegates including Fifa president Gianni Infantino will discuss a variety of potential adaptations to the laws of the football.

Former AC Milan Champions League winner Zvonimir Boban, now deputy secretary-general of Fifa, will also attend the meeting at the city’s Marcliffe Hotel. Scotland’s delegation will be led by SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Alan McRae.

Delegates will hear reports on the success or otherwise of VAR at last summer’s World Cup finals in Russia. A framework for the further implementation of the system will also be debated.

The proposed amendment to the handball rule would require referees to focus on the outcome of the action before making a decision. A player who has gained an advantage due to handling will be deemed to be in violation of the law.

Also set to be discussed this afternoon is a proposed alteration to the rule surrounding substitutions, by which substituted players will no longer be required to leave the field at the halfway line in an attempt to reduce opportunities for time-wasting.

Founded in 1886, this will be the 133rd IFAB AGM. The board holds jurisdiction over potential alterations to the laws of football. Each of the Home Nations holds one vote, while Fifa holds four, with a total of six votes required to pass any amendments.

“It is a real privilege to be involved with such an historic organisation,” said McRae. “It allows us to keep abreast of every proposal and influence the development of the laws of the game. It is also an incredibly prestigious office to hold, not just in European circles but across the wider spectrum of the global game.”