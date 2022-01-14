SFA betting probe hands 14 players and staff notices of complaint for alleged rule breaches

In total 14 individuals from ten clubs ranging from the Championship to the Highland League and South of Scotland League have been summoned to Hampden hearings under the game’s disciplinary rules around gambling.

Timeframes for the alleged breaches stretch from 10 seasons ago to more recent incidents within season 2021-22 and the compliance officer has cited a dozen players from across the country – plus Morton manager Dougie Imrie and Cove Rangers assistant Gordon Young.

Morton, who recently appointed Imrie as boss, addressed the governing body’s disciplinary update and confirmed the club had “received a Notice of Complaint from the Scottish FA Compliance Officer relating to alleged historic breaches of it’s gambling rules by our First Team Manager, Dougie Imrie.

“The Notice relates to incidents between 2011 and 2019 while Dougie was a player.

“The club and Dougie have co-operated fully with the SFA throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. Dougie will be providing written submissions in response to the Notice in the coming days.

“Dougie will have the full backing and support of the Greenock Morton Board during this process.

“Once written submissions have been provided to the SFA, we will provide a further update to supporters.”

14 notices of complaint have been issued from Hampden for alleged betting breaches. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Championship players Gavin Swankie of Arbroath, and Shane Sutherland, currently with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, have also been served with notices of complaint over alleged incidents stretching back to seasons 2011/12 and 2012/13 respectively while five individuals from League Two Elgin City have also been handed hearing dates.

Each individual’s alleged breaches will be heard by disciplinary officials next month, on February 11 and 18.

The 14 players and staff to be called over the alleged rule breaches, and their current clubs, are; Aiden Sopel (Elgin City), Ashley Ballam (Strathspey Thistle), Bryan Gillfillan (Threave Rovers), Connor O’Keefe (Elgin City), Darryl McHardy (Elgin City), Dougie Imrie (Morton), Gavin Swankie (Arbroath), Gordon Young (Cove Rangers), James McGowan (Albion Rovers), Matthew Cooper (Elgin City), Rabin Omar (Stirling Albion), Robert Scott (Deveronvale), Shane Sutherland (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Thomas McHale (Elgin City).