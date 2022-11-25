SFA appoints Martin Black as new compliance officer - background, previous role and what he had to say on new job

Solicitor Black joins the SFA from the Office of the Advocate General, where he was responsible for constitutional litigation. He has also worked as a a specialist criminal lawyer in private practice for more than ten years and was also an advisor during the COP26 conference in Glasgow last year. He takes over from Andrew Phillips and started his role with the SFA earlier this week.
"Having gained considerable and varied experience as a criminal court practitioner before taking on positions in-house and in government, I believe I am perfectly placed to take this next step in my career with the role of Scottish FA Compliance Officer,” Black told the SFA website.
"It’s an exciting time for Scottish football, which plays an integral part in life throughout the country, and I fully understand the importance of this unique position’s role in the game. I look forward to building on the excellent work conducted by Andrew in the role and shall continue to strive to ensure that focus remains on the spectacle of the football itself.”