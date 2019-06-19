SFA agree 'seven-figure deal' to buy Hampden Park

The Scottish FA have finally sealed the deal to buy Hampden Park from Queen's Park, the governing body have announced.

The SFA have been trying to secure the purchase after deciding to remain at the stadium instead of shifting the home of Scottish football to Murrayfield.

Hampden Park, Glasgow.

A delay occurred in December when Glasgow City Council refused to waive a charge unless they had a say in the future of the stadium. They have since relented. Legal delays also played a part.

The final agreement, thought to be worth £5 million, was reached with help from Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter.

The deal was signed on Wednesday morning and announced later in the afternoon.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “Given the hard work from everyone since the agreement of last September I am pleased we now have a legal contract with one of our member clubs for the good of Scottish football.

"The real work begins now to ensure Hampden Park can continue to serve the needs of the game and be an inspirational home for Scottish football in the future.

"We can build on the short-term work currently undertaken to make Hampden Park, Glasgow and Scotland a memorable Host City Venue for the forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 finals.”

