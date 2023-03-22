SFA accused of treating fans with contempt as former referee blasts VAR errors

The Scottish Football Association has been accused of treating fans with contempt by one of its former referees over its failure to address the controversies surrounding VAR.

The video assistant referee technology has been the subject of intense debate since being introducted to the Scottish Premiership in October and the scrutiny has intensified this week following a weekend of highly contentious decisions.

VAR failed to intervene to award Kilmarnock a penalty in their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday despite a blatant handball against defender Andy Considine. There was also controversy over Rangers' third goal in their 4-2 win over Motherwell over a potential offside against Fashion Sakala in the build-up, while at Tannadice, referee Craig Napier was not summoned to the monitor despite awarding St Mirren a penalty when replays suggested no foul had been committed.

Hibs were also incensed over decisions made in the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park including the red card shown to Elie Youan and the penalty awarded to Celtic that allowed Jota to equalise from the spot.

VAR was involved in a number of controversial decisions in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The SFA has yet to comment publicly on the issue but a BBC report claimed that the governing body is considering drafting in specialist video assistant referees to improve decision-making. Former grade one referee Steve Conroy branded the recent errors “shocking” and called on his former bosses at Hampden to explain what is going on.

“It’s been the most explosive, controversial and worrying weekend of VAR we have seen this season," Conroy said. "There were major decisions in virtually every game – some bad and some inexplicable.

"We are now four months or so into this and it’s not getting any better. There is nothing wrong with the technology – it has been the interpretation of it. Referees can make mistakes, but VAR is supposed to be there to rectify them. That didn’t happen.

“There were shocking mistakes in Dundee United’s game with St Mirren and Kilmarnock’s match with St Johnstone that could have significant bearing on their survival."